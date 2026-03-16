US miscalculated on Iran, will face consequences for its deeds — ambassador

DUSHANBE, March 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump and other top US officials have miscalculated on Iran, Iranian Ambassador to Tajikistan Alireza Haghighian told reporters.

"The US administration is gripped by chaos and confusion, because they made a miscalculation about our people and our country," he said, answering a question from TASS. "Anyway, it is now Day 17, and you can easily assess the balance of forces yourself."

"We are full of determination to punish the aggressor and make them regret their actions," the Iranian ambassador added. "We will certainly reach our goals. We will continue moving forward along this path for as long as it takes."

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.