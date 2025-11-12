MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The EU and the US must have also taken notice of a corruption scandal in Ukraine involving members of Vladimir Zelensky’s inner circle, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"[The Kremlin] has certainly [paid attention to it]. We believe that European capitals and the United States have also taken notice," he said. "Notably, these countries have been very active as the Kiev regime’s donors," Peskov added.

Earlier, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) reported that a corrupt group led by businessman Timur Mindich, a friend of Zelensky’s, could have operated not only in the energy sector but also in the defense industry. A prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) stated that Mindich had interfered in the defense sector by "influencing" then-Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

On November 10, NABU and SAP announced an investigation into a major corruption scheme in the energy sector. Searches were conducted at the Energoatom company and the residences of Timur Mindich and German Galushchenko, former energy minister and current justice minister. NABU also released recordings of conversations from Mindich’s apartment, which revealed discussions of corrupt practices. The agency reported that four current and former ministers were involved in the criminal group’s activities, with Galushchenko named by Ukrainian media as one of them. Late on November 11, NABU also filed embezzlement charges against a former deputy prime minister. Local outlets identified him as Alexey Chernyshov, another member of Zelensky’s inner circle who previously served as deputy prime minister and minister for national unity.

On the morning of November 12, the Ukrainian cabinet suspended Justice Minister Galushchenko.