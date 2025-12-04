Modi personally greets Putin upon arrival in India

NEW DELHI, December 4. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin at the aircraft steps upon his arrival in the country for a state visit.

The Russian leader’s plane landed at the Indian Air Force base in Palam. The two leaders met halfway down the red carpet, exchanging a firm handshake and embracing.

At the government terminal of the airbase, the flags of Russia and India were raised, and a welcome display honoring His Excellency, the President of Russia, was set up.

After a brief conversation, Putin and Modi proceeded to the welcome display, where Indian dancers in saris performed for them.

The Russian delegation awaiting the head of state’s arrival included, among others, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, CEO of Russia’s state-owned corporation Rosneft Igor Sechin, and Moscow’s Ambassador to New Delhi Denis Alipov.