He also noted that Russian troops in the special operation zone are advancing in all directions, fully seizing the strategic initiative.

On Peace Talks

Russia is ready for negotiations on Ukraine based on the principles outlined by the head of state at the Russian Foreign Ministry in 2024: "We are ready and willing to end this conflict peacefully, based on the principles I outlined last June at the Russian Foreign Ministry, and by addressing the root causes that led to this crisis."

The strategic initiative has "entirely and completely" passed into the hands of the Russian Armed Forces; troops are advancing in all directions, and "the enemy is retreating."

Russia is receiving signals from Kiev about its willingness "to engage in some kind of dialogue," but has not yet seen Kiev’s readiness to discuss the territorial issue: "So far, we truly do not see such readiness."

In the summer of 2024, at a meeting with the leadership of the Foreign Ministry, Putin outlined the conditions for resolving the situation in Ukraine, including the withdrawal of its armed forces from Donbass and Novorossiya and Kiev’s refusal to join NATO. According to him, the rights, freedoms, and interests of the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine must also be fully protected. In addition, the Russian Federation believes it is necessary to lift all Western sanctions against it and establish Ukraine’s non-aligned and non-nuclear status.

On the DPR Offensive

The liberation of Seversk by the Russian Armed Forces marks a significant strategic advance, paving the way toward Slavyansk – an essential locality due to its position within one of the key fortified zones in this region of the urban area.

Russian troops are expected to take control of Krasny Liman in the near future before continuing their advance toward Slavyansk.

Russian troops have liberated more than half of the city of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

Ukrainian forces are making ineffective attempts to retake parts of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, suffering heavy losses.

"They are making unsuccessful attempts to retake at least parts of the city of Krasnoarmeysk. The enemy is suffering heavy losses and achieving no success."

The liberation of Krasnoarmeysk in the DPR is a very important event. "It is a very good springboard for further offensive operations."

The settlement of Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has been fully encircled, Ukrainian troops have received no order or permission to lay down their weapons and are "trying to break out in small groups."

Russian Troops Offensive in Other Regions

The Russian Armed Forces in the Zaporozhye Region are "liberating one populated locality after another" in the Zaporozhye Region, advancing at a high pace are liberating "one settlement after another." Half of the city of Gulyaipole is under their control.

Russian servicemen continue to establish security zones along the border with Ukraine.

Kupyansk is under the control of the Russian Armed Forces: "Our troops control the city there."

Russian troops have surrounded a major group of Ukrainian armed forces near Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region – some 3,500 personnel that have not received an order to lay down their arms. "Their chances are slim to none. They are tightly surrounded by our armed forces."

On Zelensky’s PR

Regarding [Ukrainian President] Vladimir Zelensky's selfie allegedly taken against the backdrop of the stele at the entrance to Kupyansk, the entire sky above the city is controlled by Russian drones: "It’s impossible to just approach."

"I don’t know, I am not following him. Well, he is an actor, and a talented actor, at that, – this I am saying, without any irony," Putin said.