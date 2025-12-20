Israel trying to resettle Palestinians abroad with US support — Palestinian envoy

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Israel is attempting to resettle Palestinians from Gaza with US support, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS.

"It is obvious that the Israeli vision and goals are fully consistent with US support. There remain indications that Israel, with US backing, is aiming to resettle Palestinians. There have already been specific cases <...>, namely the resettlement of about 200 citizens to the Republic of South Africa, as well as to other countries," he stated.

The ambassador added that Israel seeks to open the Rafah crossing unilaterally "solely to facilitate the departure of citizens from the Gaza Strip, but not for their return." He emphasized that "the Palestinian side categorically rejects this approach and this policy with the support of Egypt, Jordan, as well as all Arab, Islamic states and the majority of countries.".