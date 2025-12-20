Crew Dragon with Russian cosmonaut on board to be launched no earlier then Feb. 15 — NASA

NEW YORK, December 20. /TASS/. The launch of the Crew Dragon spacecraft with Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev on board is scheduled to take place no earlier than February 15, 2026, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said.

"As part of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-12 mission, four crew members from three space agencies will launch no earlier than Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, to the International Space Station for a long-duration science expedition," NASA said in a statement.

The spacecraft’s multinational crew will also comprise NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Sophie Adenot.