MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian soldiers in the city of Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic executed civilians who refused to evacuate, Hero of Russia Naran Ochir-Goryaev told Russian President Vladimir Putin during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year."

"During the retreat, the Ukrainian Armed Forces, like the Nazis, simply opened fire on civilians who didn’t want to leave with them. They had no weapons, they were just civilians. They were shot only because they chose to stay there," Ochir-Goryaev said.

The Hero of Russia added that civilians were physically and morally exhausted when the Russian army came. "When they saw us, they were happy," he noted.

Vladimir Putin asked who the Ukrainian troops were primarily targeting. "You said that during the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ retreat, they were shooting civilians, but back then you told us directly that they were primarily and mainly shooting young people, right?" the president asked.

Ochir-Goryaev answered affirmatively. "Yes, young people. Especially young people between 30 and 40 years old. They simply shot young people without trial, without investigation. Everyone indiscriminately," the Hero of Russia pointed out.