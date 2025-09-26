US to redirect military resources from Europe to Indo-Pacific — Finnish president

NEW YORK, September 26. /TASS/. The United States may reduce its military presence in Europe to focus more on the Indo-Pacific region, Finnish President Alexander Stubb told Politico.

"I think there’ll be a bit of a shift to the Indo-Pacific and that’s understandable. <…> I’m sure there will be some reduction, but by how much we don’t know," he said. Stubb added that the issue is still under discussion and noted he is "not too worried," as the US military presence in Europe aligns with American strategic interests.

European NATO countries hope that Washington will leave "key military equipment," including radars, on the continent. According to the newspaper, the current number of US troops in Europe ranges from 70,000 to 90,000. Politico previously reported that Washington may redeploy up to 30% of its forces stationed in Europe.