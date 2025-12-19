Putin baffled by NATO Secretary General Rutte's war-with-Russia talk

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has proved himself an intelligent and effective prime minister of the Netherlands, making his recent "babbling" about war with Russia all the more surprising, President Vladimir Putin said during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year," commenting on the aggressive statements of Western politicians.

"You know, I look at them and I'm surprised too. For example, I am personally acquainted with the current Secretary General of NATO, Mr. [Mark] Rutte. Former prime minister of the Netherlands. I once went there on a visit, we talked, he's a smart man. I know that he is a smart, systematic and effective prime minister: the Dutch economy is in a good condition, this speaks well of him. But what is he babbling about? I really want to ask, 'Listen, what are you talking about - war with Russia?' 'We need to prepare for war with Russia,'" Putin quoted Western politicians as saying. "They want to prepare for war with Russia."

Putin advised that Rutte read the national security strategy of the United States, which is a key player, creator and main sponsor of NATO. "What does it say? All the money, military technology, weapons, and ammunition come to NATO from the United States. The new US national security strategy does not identify Russia as an enemy, while the NATO secretary general is preparing for war with us. How is that? Can you read? How are you setting up NATO for a war with Russia if the main NATO country does not consider us an enemy?" the president said.

He suggested that Rutte may be in over his head in his lofty position. "We must be attentive to our duties, look around. This applies not only to the NATO secretary general, but also to many other Western leaders," Putin said.