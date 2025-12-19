MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Western countries can achieve peaceful coexistence with Russia if they refrain from escalating tensions and turn an attentive ear to Moscow's signals, Andrey Bystritsky, Chairman of the Board of the Foundation for Development and Support of the Valdai Club, said in an interview with TASS.

At his year-end news conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia would not resort to any special military operations, if it is treated with respect. He also expressed surprise at the aggressive rhetoric from NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, highlighting Russia’s willingness to cooperate with the United States, Britain, and Europe on equal terms.

"In essence, a clear framework has been proposed for building relations with Russia," Bystritsky explained. "Putin’s stance is consistent in emphasizing the principles on which peaceful coexistence can be based: respect for Russia, non-creation of threats to its security, and the pursuit of mutual understanding." He added, "The president has made it clear that Russia is ready to cooperate - if others are attentive, respectful, and considerate of its interests."