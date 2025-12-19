Putin envisions what Russia might look like in 200 years

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin expects that Russia will be a prosperous, high-tech country in 200 years.

Answering questions during his combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year," Putin highlighted that 200 years is not that long a time in the entire scheme of history in Russia, where the Bolshoi Theater was, for instance, 250 years old.

"I do expect that we will be a highly-educated nation, and that our well-educated population will make us a high-tech country. Our tech savvy will foster achievements in the fields of economy, healthcare, and social policy. And the country will be prosperous and peaceful, maintaining relations with all participants in international affairs based on mutual respect," he pointed out.