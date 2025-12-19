US starts striking Islamic State sites in Syria — NYT

NEW YORK, December 20. /TASS/. The US military has started to deliver air strikes on the infrastructure of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) in Syria, The New York Times wrote citing sources.

The operation involves US fighter jets and attack helicopters. Dozens of IS sites came under attack, including ammunition depots. The operation is expected to continue in the coming days, the newspaper wrote.

On December 13, the Pentagon said two US National Guard members and one American civilian interpreter were killed during the incident in Palmyra in the central part of Syria’s Homs Governorate. According to the US side, they assisted a special operation against the Islamic State in the region.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote on the X social network that the attacker was "killed by partner forces." Shortly after, US President Donald Trump vowed retaliation to the attack.