Military operation in Ukraine

Russia hammers gas transportation system of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and two UK-made armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
© Alexey Konovalov/TASS

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russian troops struck the gas transportation system of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck facilities of the gas transportation system that supports the operation of enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, warehouses of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses over 1,155 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,155 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 185 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 230 troops, a tank and two UK-made armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and around 105 troops and five artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 360 troops, a tank, two US-made armored personnel carriers and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 210 troops, a tank and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 65 troops and five jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 185 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 185 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Andreyevka, Korchakovka, Novaya Sech, Peschanoye, Ryzhevka, Khrapovshchina and Yastrebinoye in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Ambarnoye, Volchansk, Gatishche, Khatneye and Chugunovka in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 185 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles and seven artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and two UK-made armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Stavki and Stary Karavan in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Druzhelyubovka and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 230 personnel, a tank, two UK-made Snatch armored combat vehicles and six pickup trucks in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three field artillery guns, six ammunition depots and eight electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 105 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 105 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, an artillery brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] and a battalion of the Lyut assault brigade of Ukraine’s national police in areas near the settlements of Golubovka, Zvanovka, ivanopolye, Ilyinovka, Konstantinovka and Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 105 personnel, a pickup truck and five artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 360 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 360 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank, two US-made armored personnel carriers and two armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an infantry brigade, an air assault brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade of unmanned systems and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Artyomovka, Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeysk, Rubezhnoye, Udachnoye and Yalta in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopavlovka and Filiya in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost over 360 personnel, a tank, two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, two armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles and a 152mm D-20 howitzer in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and three armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Novoivanovka, Novonikolayevka, Olgovskoye, Poltavka and Temirovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Velikomikhailovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Aleksandrograd and Iskra in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost over 210 personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles and eight motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 65 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 65 Ukrainian troops and five enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Daryevka and Lvovo in the Kherson Region and Stepnogorsk in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 65 [Ukrainian] military personnel, three motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, a counterbattery radar station, five electronic warfare stations and four ammunition and materiel depots were destroyed," it said.

Russian air defenses down 244 Ukrainian UAVs, seven smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 244 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and seven smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down seven guided aerial bombs and 244 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys two Ukrainian naval drones

The Russian Black Sea Fleet forces destroyed two Ukrainian naval drones in the Black Sea over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet forces destroyed two enemy uncrewed boats in the southwestern part of the Black Sea," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 664 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 74,970 unmanned aerial vehicles, 625 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,464 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,584 multiple rocket launchers, 28,214 field artillery guns and mortars and 39,180 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.

Overcoming inertia in Russia-US relations takes time — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed at the "unprecedented deterioration" of relations between Moscow and Washington under Biden
Former Romanian President Ion Iliescu dies — government
Ion Iliescu passed at the Professor Agrippa Ionescu Clinical Emergency Hospital
Election commission ends Republika Srpska leader’s mandate, orders early vote
According to the report, the decision was made unanimously
Aeroflot resumes flights from Moscow to Tehran on August 6
On average, ticket prices start at 17,000 rubles ($212)
Conversation between Putin, Witkoff was useful, constructive — Kremlin aide
The meeting between the Russian president and US special presidential envoy lasted about three hours
Almost 130 small towns may disappear in Russia — newspaper
According to researchers, such towns are short of inner resources for development and it is also difficult to uniformly allocate external resources in view of a big number of small towns
Moscow says July 30 attack on Russian diplomats' car in Palestine violates Vienna treaty
The car suffered mechanical damage
Russia has many nuclear submarines in oceans, Trump's vessels under control — Duma deputy
Viktor Vodolatsky believes that it would be more logical for the US to continue its efforts in the current situation
West must put Russia hate aside for talks with Moscow to succeed — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the movement Other Ukraine, elaborated that a segment of the "political management" in the West operates within a "different, transcendental reality," which explains the persistent difficulties in negotiations
Lula da Silva refuses to call Trump to resolve differences between Brazil, US
However, the president admitted that he would call american leader to invite him to participate in the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change
Motorcade leaves Vnukovo-2 airport amid reports of Witkoff's arrival
The motorcade is heading towards Moscow
Russian troops liberate Yanvarskoye community in Dnepropetrovsk Region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 205 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
First train with Russian military personnel arrives in Belarus for Zapad-2025 exercise
According to the Belarussian Defense Ministry’s press service, Zapad-2025 represents the primary phase of the joint training between the armies of Russia and Belarus this year
Trump names Vance as his likely successor in 2028 US elections
Talking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, US president also made it clear that he sees Marco Rubio as Vance's running mate
Polish defense chief blames NATO commander for inflating threat of war with Russia
According to Dariusz Lukowski, drawing attention to threats is part of political pressure related to plans to reconsider the presence of US troops in Europe
Putin to hold talks with UAE president on August 7 — Kremlin
According to the Kremlin’s press office, the parties intend to discuss the state and prospects of further developing versatile Russian-Emirati cooperation
Zelensky claims discussing with Trump steps on ending Ukraine crisis
Vladimir Zelensky added that the leaders spoke about sanctions against Russia
Moldovan court sentences Gagauzia head Evghenia Gutsul to seven years in prison — lawyer
Evghenia Gutsul will be taken directly from the courtroom to serve her prison term
Russian army liberates 10 villages in LPR, DPR, Sumy and Kharkov regions — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the Russian military continued precise strikes against Ukrainian military facilities and infrastructure, effectively destroying personnel, weapons, and military equipment
Belarus to hold large-scale Air Force and air defense drills on August 6-30 — top brass
During the drills, the troops will test new methods and techniques of employing units in accordance with the requirements of conducting combat operations in present-day conditions, the press office of the republic’s Defense Ministry said
Ukrainian forces retreating from positions in Dnepropetrovsk Region — security official
According to the official, Novosyolka is the first major logistics hub along this particular section of the front
Japan possesses enough plutonium to make thousands of nuclear warheads — agency
The Japanese government vows that it strictly obeys the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and International Atomic Energy Agency regulations
Trump to make announcement at White House on August 6
According to US media outlets, the announcement could address additional import tariffs
Russia, China likely to beat US in race to place nuke plant on Moon — expert
According to Alexander Zheleznyakov, Russia possesses substantial technological reserves for such projects
The Hague's transfer of weapons from US to Kiev fuels conflict — Russian embassy
The embassy added that financing the supply of weapons from the US to Ukraine "will be a heavy burden" on European taxpayers
Russian army begins street battles in Kupyansk, military expert says
Andrey Marochko emphasized that, as of Tuesday, Russian military personnel control nearly all of the enemy’s logistics routes in Kupyansk
Putin to meet with King of Malaysia in Kremlin
The elected monarch arrived in Russia the day before and will stay in the country until August 10
Modi’s adviser arrives in Moscow to discuss defense cooperation — source
The source added that the topics will include such pressing matters as supplies of Russian oil to India
Kremlin is not surprised by record-long absence of meeting of Russian and US leaders
As the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov noted, under Joe Biden, the relations between Moscow and Washington have been lowered to "an unprecedented level"
Putin instructs VEB.RF to focus on supporting original Russian projects
The current level of technological development and the state of the economy allow to do it, the Russian leader noted
Russian troops creating bridgeheads for DPR-Dnepropetrovsk buffer zone — war reporter
The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier on Tuesday that its Battlegroup East had liberated the settlement of Yanvarskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region
Su-57 gets hypersonic missile
Chief of the Main Staff Lieutenant General Alexander Maksimtsev said the pace of deliveries of fifth generation Su-57 aircraft is increasing, along with modern aviation strike systems and hypersonic weapons
IN BRIEF: Putin on Oreshnik, disappointment in talks, corruption in Ukraine
According to the Russian leader, all the frustrations in the negotiation process stem from "excessive expectations"
Russia wins race for global influence — Bloomberg
The editorial noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin has deepened ties with North Korea, Iran and China, undermined US influence in Africa and the Middle East, and backed payment systems to circumvent the dollar
Press review: Russia ends missile moratorium while EU may not jointly buy US arms for Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 5th
Trump jokes he looks for place to deploy nuclear missiles on White House roof
According to the press service of the head of the US administration, Donald Trump inspected the site of the planned construction of the ballroom hall of the White House from the roof
Trump says he’s trying to get the United States out of the conflict in Ukraine
"This is Biden’s war, this is not my war," US president told reporters
Brazil no longer depends on US, builds relations with whole world — president
"As far as the economy goes, we have far more opportunities," Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said
St. Petersburg International Economic Forum to be held from June 3 to 6, 2026
Saudi Arabia, one of the leading economic and strategic partners of Russia, will be the SPIEF guest country
Witkoff to meet with Russian leaders on August 6 — Reuters
The agency noted that the Washington administration did not provide details of Witkoff’s schedule
West makes empty promises to shirk responsibility for Gaza catastrophe — NYT
According to the report, until statehood recognition brings action, it will remain a largely empty promise that serves primarily to distract from Western complicity in Gaza’s destruction
Russia's new high-speed drones could be big problem for Ukraine — media
According to the report, the Russian Geran-3 drones can reach speeds up to 800 km/h, velocities comparable to cruise missiles
Ukraine better make deal with Putin quick — Lukashenko
According to the Belarusian leader, otherwise, in four to six weeks there won't even be any defensive structures left for Ukraine
Gagauz leader Gutsul denounces seven-year jail sentence as political vendetta
The Gagauz leader added that Moldovan President Maia Sandu and the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity are repressing dissent in any form
US President’s Special Envoy Steven Witkoff arrives in Moscow — source
He was met by the Presidential Special Representative Kirill Dmitriev
Top investigator lists countries whose citizens joined Kiev’s Kursk incursion
There were nationals of Georgia, Denmark, Colombia, Sweden, Norway, Paraguay, Peru, the United Kingdom, Brazil and other countries, Alexander Bastrykin said
International human rights bodies must appraise Gutsul verdict — Russian Foreign Ministry
"Violation of human rights, disregard for the rule of law and rejection of political pluralism are the main tenets of the police state that Moldova has become under the current regime," Maria Zakharova underlined
No place in EU for uncivilized country like Ukraine — top Hungarian diplomat
"There is no place for such a country in the European Union; it is not a civilized country", Peter Szijjarto said
Trump says NATO does his bidding
According to the US President, he had also heard praise heaped on the US by the King of Saudi Arabia and by the leaders of the UAE
Trump vows to raise tariffs for India due to Russian oil purchases
The US President emphasized that he was going to raise tariffs for India very substantially over the next 24 hours
Ukrainian army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 100 UAVs in past day
A woman was injured as a result of a drone detonation in the courtyard of a private house
Putin receives US Presidential Special Envoy Witkoff in the Kremlin — Kremlin
This is Steve Witkoff's fifth visit to Russia since the beginning of the year
Hezbollah refuses to lay down arms amid Israeli occupation — senior Hezbollah official
Israel must first implement the ceasefire agreement of November 27, 2024, Naim Qassem said
Ukrainian lawmaker calls Kiev's foray into Russia's Kursk Region poorly planned 'tragedy'
Some of the forces had to be redeployed from the Kiev-controlled areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic, leading to Ukraine’s retreat there, Verkhovna Rada member Maryana Bezuglaya noted
Trump seeking to drive wedge between Russia, China, India, split BRICS — expert
China has nothing to gain from the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict and doesn’t want to worsen its relations with other countries, including the United States, Gabor Stier said
US may not introduce anti-Russian sanctions after Trump’s deadline runs out — NYP
According to the report, the US administration is pushing hard for a deal, that’s always the president’s preferred outcome
Russia free to take any measures on INF deployment — Kremlin
"Russia no longer has any constraints in this regard," Dmitry Peskov noted
NATO plot against Russia's 'shadow fleet' to extend to Moscow's allies too — expert
This will be related not only to the interests of the Russian Federation, it basically fits into the general pattern of the trade war targeting China and other Russian allies, Alexander Stepanov said
Disappearance, higher price of Indian goods to be sensitive for Americans — expert
Boris Kopeikin said that India accounts for less than 3% of American imports, and it does not have a critical leverage, such as rare earth materials from China
Russian president, king of Malaysia begin negotiations in private
The Russian delegation accompanying President Putin includes Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov, and Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov
Karol Nawrocki sworn in as Poland’s new president
The inauguration ceremony was traditionally attended by deputies and senators, government officials, representatives from the clergy and armed forces, and diplomats from various countries
Ukraine's failed 2023 counteroffensive doomed its chances in conflict — French historian
Stephane Audoin-Rouzeau said that most observers don’t see Ukraine’s defeat because it’s difficult to see amid a positional war
America shoots for the Moon, races to be first to lunar nuclear power — NASA
Acting NASA Head Sean Duffy said that this is not a new concept
Group of foreign instructors of Kiev forces destroyed in Dnepropetrovsk region
According to security forces, about 20 people also were killed and about 10 were wounded as a result of this strike
Up to 5 mln jobs in Indonesia could have been lost due to 32% US tariffs — minister
As Airlangga Hartarto noted, there will be no layoffs at a a 19% tariff
Russia 'deeply disappointed' by ruling in Dodik case
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that the Russian side resolutely supports Republica Srpska’s legitimate government agencies which aim to protect their constitutional status
South Korean army dismantles propaganda loudspeakers on border with North Korea
South Korea also has mobile repeater stations
Medvedev reacts to Trump’s criticism of his remarks
The exchange broke out following another Trump’s "ultimatum"
Kiev continues attempts to attack on outskirts of Chasov Yar — Marochko
The military analyst said Ukrainian command is deploying significant forces to this area
Ukraine attacks monument to pilot Kozhedub in Belgorod Region — governor
Vyacheslav Gladkov noted that the legendary pilot made his first combat flight in March 1943 from the Urazovsky airfield
China hardly stops buying Russian oil because of Trump’s threats — SCMP
According to Li Lifan, the Russia and Central Asia expert at the Shanghai Social Sciences, China and Russia can trade in oil in their own currencies, which will help to bypass US secondary sanctions
European dependence on Russian fertilizers jeopardizes defense sector buildup
Russian fertilizers were coming to the EU without any trade barriers, causing the decline in local production, Thierry Francou, CEO of France’s explosives producer Eurenco said
Israeli envoy calls Netanyahu's talk with Putin important indicator of strong relations
Simona Halperin noted that Israel and Russia are discussing issues related to the Iranian nuclear issue, among other things
Putin, US envoy Witkoff conclude meeting at Kremlin
The meeting also involved Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov
Russian, US presidential envoys take walk in park in downtown Moscow
Kirill Dmitriev welcomed Witkoff at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport earlier on Wednesday
Trump threatens 35% duties if EU fails to perform commitments
The US leader stressed that money received from the EU is not a loan
Israel to win war in Gaza, lose on diplomatic front in US, UK, Canada — newspaper
According to the report, Mr. Netanyahu and his coalition partners didn’t notice - or care - that Israel was slowly turning into a global pariah state
Supporters of Moldovan politician rally outside detention center after court verdict
According to a TASS correspondent, several dozen people are taking part in the protest, holding banners and loudspeakers
Trump seeks to avoid conflict with Russia, must save face — expert
Gabor Stier added that the US leader is under pressure from his immediate circle and the Congress and must show that he is "not abandoning Ukraine"
Trump’s new sanctions against Russia to hurt US economy — TV
According to Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS Wealth Management, additional tariffs on Chinese goods, which already stand at 30%, would likely lift the price of consumer products in the US, such as iPhones, and "the US consumer would get upset with that"
Kiev loses 19,900 soldiers in fighting near Lugansk People's Republic in July — expert
Andrey Marochko said that the largest number of enemy manpower was in the area of responsibility of the Zapad group of forces
Plane supposedly carrying Witkoff takes off from US — air traffic control
Several TASS sources, including from America, said that the special envoy was expected to visit Russia on Wednesday, August 6
EU aid to Ukraine frozen — Borrell
The ex-chief of EU diplomacy said the situation is similar with the approval of new sanctions against Russia
Gagauz parliament to hold extraordinary session following Gutsul’s sentence
Evghenia Gutsul stated earlier that the charges levied against her were politically motivated
Lifting moratorium on INF arms: 'new reality' one has to reckon with, Medvedev says
"Expect further steps," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman added
India cannot allow the US, the EU deciding on its trade partners — newspaper
According to the report, the recent statement of the Indian Foreign Ministry "indicates New Delhi’s growing frustration with the US’s increasingly offensive positions against India"
Kamchatka quake aftermath comparable to Pompeii disaster — expert
According to Arkady Tishkov, a deep-focus earthquake, related to a plate boundary, will trigger substantial changes both to the coastline and terrain and even the sea bottom
Zelensky must accept Russia’s terms in Ukraine’s interests — expert
Zoltan Koskovics, geopolitical analyst at the Budapest-based Center for Fundamental Rights said that these conditions allowed the Ukraine to survive
Iran to become a transport bridge between Asia, Europe, Africa — official
Mohammad Reza Aref said the development of transport infrastructure in Iran will create favorable conditions for growth of foreign trade volumes, economic development rates
US will decide later whether to impose tariffs on Russia and its trading partners — Trump
US president made it clear that further steps will depend on the outcome of the talks of his special envoy Steven Witkoff in Moscow on August 6
Rejection of Russian oil by China, India would lead to $100/bbl oil price — experts
The unlikely scenario of abandoning Russian oil would result in an oil price spike above $100 per bbl that contradicts interests of all market players, including the US
Japan observes minute of silence for victims of atomic bombing of Hiroshima
Mayor Kazumi Matsui read a declaration calling on the world to renounce nuclear weapons
IN BRIEF: Moldovan court jails Gagauzia leader Gutsul for seven years
Clashes between Evghenia Gutsul’s supporters and police erupted in front of the court building in Chisinau
Russian troops seriously impair Ukrainian army’s logistics in Krasnoarmeysk — DPR head
The enemy is now in a situation when it is difficult even to retreat, DPR Head Denis Pushilin said
UK secret services plotting maritime ecological disaster — Foreign Intelligence Service
"The plan involves organizing a major act of sabotage the losses of which would allow the transportation of Russian oil to be declared a threat to all international shipping," the document said
WP sources confirm meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders in Washington
According to their information, following the talks, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan may announce the conclusion of a peace agreement
UAE President to discuss trade, investments with Russian leader
According to the media, the heads of state will also consider key issues of regional and international agenda
Press review: Russia reacts to NATO nuclear activity as US-India tariffs may impact trade
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 6th
