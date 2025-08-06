Russia hammers gas transportation system of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russian troops struck the gas transportation system of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck facilities of the gas transportation system that supports the operation of enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, warehouses of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses over 1,155 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,155 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 185 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 230 troops, a tank and two UK-made armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and around 105 troops and five artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 360 troops, a tank, two US-made armored personnel carriers and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 210 troops, a tank and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 65 troops and five jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 185 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 185 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Andreyevka, Korchakovka, Novaya Sech, Peschanoye, Ryzhevka, Khrapovshchina and Yastrebinoye in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Ambarnoye, Volchansk, Gatishche, Khatneye and Chugunovka in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 185 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles and seven artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and two UK-made armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Stavki and Stary Karavan in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Druzhelyubovka and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 230 personnel, a tank, two UK-made Snatch armored combat vehicles and six pickup trucks in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three field artillery guns, six ammunition depots and eight electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 105 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 105 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, an artillery brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] and a battalion of the Lyut assault brigade of Ukraine’s national police in areas near the settlements of Golubovka, Zvanovka, ivanopolye, Ilyinovka, Konstantinovka and Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 105 personnel, a pickup truck and five artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 360 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 360 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank, two US-made armored personnel carriers and two armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an infantry brigade, an air assault brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade of unmanned systems and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Artyomovka, Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeysk, Rubezhnoye, Udachnoye and Yalta in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopavlovka and Filiya in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost over 360 personnel, a tank, two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, two armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles and a 152mm D-20 howitzer in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and three armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Novoivanovka, Novonikolayevka, Olgovskoye, Poltavka and Temirovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Velikomikhailovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Aleksandrograd and Iskra in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost over 210 personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles and eight motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 65 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 65 Ukrainian troops and five enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Daryevka and Lvovo in the Kherson Region and Stepnogorsk in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 65 [Ukrainian] military personnel, three motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, a counterbattery radar station, five electronic warfare stations and four ammunition and materiel depots were destroyed," it said.

Russian air defenses down 244 Ukrainian UAVs, seven smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 244 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and seven smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down seven guided aerial bombs and 244 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys two Ukrainian naval drones

The Russian Black Sea Fleet forces destroyed two Ukrainian naval drones in the Black Sea over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet forces destroyed two enemy uncrewed boats in the southwestern part of the Black Sea," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 664 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 74,970 unmanned aerial vehicles, 625 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,464 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,584 multiple rocket launchers, 28,214 field artillery guns and mortars and 39,180 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.