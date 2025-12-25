MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The Kiev regime will be unable to sustain an army of 800,000 personnel, which Vladimir Zelensky previously cited as one of the 20 points allegedly discussed during negotiations in the US, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the Kiev Regime’s Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said.

"If sovereignty is essential, as Zelensky claims, and as part of this sovereignty the army must number 800,000 people, what would Ukraine do with such a force? It is an army Ukraine will not be able to feed," the diplomat said on the Russia-1 TV channel.

"This is an army that someone else will feed. This is a country that someone else will feed. Someone will provide for it, and someone will use it to strike blows against Russia," he added.

In this context, Miroshnik said it remains unclear what the first point of Zelensky’s plan, intended to affirm Ukraine’s sovereignty, actually means.

"And what sovereignty is, especially in its current form and under current thinking," the ambassador concluded.

On December 24, Zelensky told journalists about a 20-point plan that Ukraine allegedly discussed during negotiations in the US. According to him, the plan includes confirmation of Ukraine’s sovereignty, a non-aggression agreement between Russia and Ukraine involving observance of the contact line, and security guarantees, without no specifics mentioned. The plan also envisages limiting the number of Ukrainian military personnel to 800,000 in peacetime.