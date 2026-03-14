EU moves to prolong its Russia blacklist until mid-September

BRUSSELS, March 14. /TASS/. The European Union extended the blacklist affecting more than 2,600 Russian individuals and legal entities for another six months on Saturday.

"The Council decided today to prolong the restrictive measures targeting those responsible for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine for another six months, until 15 September 2026," the Council of the European Union said in a press release.

According to the document, "In the context of the sanctions' review, the Council also decided not to renew the listings of two individuals and to remove five deceased persons from the list."

Earlier reports said Hungary and Slovakia had insisted that businessmen Mikhail Fridman and Alisher Usmanov be removed from the bloc’s sanctions list, but this information has yet to be confirmed.