German regulator grants derogation from EU Gas Directive norms to Nord Stream 2

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) made the decision to grant derogation to Nord Stream 2 from norms of the EU Gas Directive on the country’s territory for the term of 20 years, Nord Stream AG (the gas pipeline operator) said on Wednesday.

The relevant application was filed on December 19, 2019.

"In line with the application, the derogation from the particular regulation applies to the pipeline section located on German territory (including German territorial waters) and is initially valid for 20 years, retroactively from the amended EnWG’s [Germany’s Energy Industry Act — TASS] entry into force on 12 December 2019," the company said.