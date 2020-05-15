Nord Stream 2 operator may challenge decision of German regulator on Gas Directive

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Nord Stream 2 AG, operator of the Nord Stream 2 project, does not rule out filing an appeal against the decision of the Federal Network Agency of Germany, which refused to remove the gas pipeline from the scope of restrictions established by the EU Gas Directive, a spokesperson with Nord Stream 2 AG told TASS.

"We expect reception of a formal decision, then we will assess it and consider further steps to protect our rights, including appealing this decision in German courts. An appeal is possible within one month after the decision is made," the spokesperson said.

The official also stressed that the rejection of the Nord Stream 2 application shows the discriminatory effect of the amended EU Gas Directive. However, the decision will not affect the completion of the pipeline, the official added.