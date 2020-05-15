German regulator refuses to exempt Nord Stream 2 from EU Gas Directive

BERLIN, May 15. /TASS/. The Federal Network Agency of Germany refused Nord Stream 2 AG in withdrawing the Nord Stream 2 project from the rules of the updated EU Gas Directive, the regulator said on Friday.

"The Bundesnetzagentur has today rejected the application of Nord Stream 2 AG for derogation from regulation for the section of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline located in German territory," the statement said.