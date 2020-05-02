Nord Stream 2 operator disagrees with German regulator's preliminary decision on waiver

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The Nord Stream 2 AG company, which operates the Nord Stream 2 project, does not agree with the German Federal Network Agency’s preliminary decision to deny the company a waiver under the EU Gas Directive, the company’s spokesperson Jens Mueller told TASS.

"We are aware of the information shared by the German authority, BNetzA, with the participants in the procedure. We do not agree with this conclusion. We will wait for the formal decision of the authority and of course evaluate it and further actions to preserve our rights," he said.

Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper reported earlier, citing the Federal Network Agency’s document, that the regulator had decided to reject the waiver request. The parties are expected to clarify their positions by May 8, and after that, the regulator will announce its final decision.

Nord Stream 2 project

The Nord Stream 2 project involves Russia’s Gazprom, as well as European companies, including Uniper, Wintershall, OMV, Engie and Shell. Each of the pipeline’s two stretches will have a capacity of 27.5 bln cubic meters.

The pipeline, set to run from the Russian coast along the Baltic Sea bed to the German shore, is expected to connect the Russian resource base with European customers.

The gas pipeline does not cross transit countries such as Ukraine, Belarus and Poland, running through the exclusive economic zones and territorial waters of Russia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Germany.