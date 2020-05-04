German Government will continue to support companies participating in Nord Stream 2

BERLIN, May 4. /TASS/. The Federal Government of Germany continues to have a positive attitude towards the Nord Stream 2 project, expects its completion and will continue to provide political support to the companies participating in it, according to the statement published on Monday on its website.

According to the statement, the German government still positively evaluates the Nord Stream 2 project. From its point of view, it is primarily a commercial project. The government is currently not aware of how the project will be implemented technically, but it assumes that Nord Stream 2 will be completed. The government will continue to provide political support to the companies participating in the project, the statement said.

Germany’s authorities do not believe that slowing down the construction of the pipeline threatens Germany’s energy security. Berlin stated once again that they fundamentally reject US extraterritorial sanctions against Nord Stream 2, but they do not intend to bill Washington for slowing down the project.

Nord Stream 2 includes two lines of a gas pipeline with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters of gas per year, which is laid from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. Gazprom’s European partners in the project are German Uniper and Wintershall, Austrian OMV, French Engie, and Anglo-Dutch Shell. The pipeline under construction bypasses transit countries - Ukraine, Belarus, Poland, and other East European and Baltic countries - through the exclusive economic zones and territorial waters of Russia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Germany.