Allseas' decision to withdraw from Nord Stream 2 will not hamper project — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. The decision to withdraw from the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project taken by Switzerland-based Allseas pipelay company will not prevent its implementation, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"The company made a decision to end activities against the background of US sanctions, illegal from our point of view. Such decision of the company is definitely ‘a turn to the right,’ shifting the deadline for this project but not preventing it. Although delayed, the project will be put into operation. Required capabilities to do so are available," Peskov said.

The press secretary refused to comment on the potential sanctions on Allseas for early withdrawal from the project. "These are commercial issues that cannot be made public," he added.