Nord Stream 2 pipelayers preparing to work on another project — Allseas

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Allseas’ pipe laying vessels earlier working on the Nord Stream 2 project left the Baltic Region and have already been demobilized for another project, press service of Allseas told TASS on Monday.

The US Senate approved the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020, which obliges the administration to target the Russian pipelines Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream with sanctions. On December 11, the House of Representatives voted for it. On December 20, US President Donald Trump signed the bill and it came into force.

Following this bill, Allseas, a Swiss company laying the pipes for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, suspended its work on the project and recalled its ships.

The Russian energy minister said earlier that Nord Stream 2 AG, the project operator, was able to finish the construction of the pipeline without foreign contractors and their pipe-laying vessels. However it would take several months to finish organizational works.