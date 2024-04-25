Senior Russian MP dubs pervasive gender reassignment in West 'human tragedy'

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The push to promote gender reassignment in the EU, the United States and Great Britain may cause the degeneration of their nations, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said.

"The policy of the European Union, the United States and Britain to lobby for gender transformation as well as pass legislation facilitating gender reassignment has these nations on the path towards degeneration," the senior Russian legislator opined on his Telegram channel. "We have our own path. We are diametrically opposed to this," he emphasized.

Volodin pointed to a law recently passed by Sweden’s parliament enabling minors to transition without surgery that a national survey showed was disapproved by 59% of citizens. Earlier, Britain, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Norway and Spain adopted legislation facilitating gender-transformative change, he added.

While the active propaganda for gender reassignment has turned similar surgeries into a profitable business, the situation in Europe and the United States now is "a genuine human tragedy," Volodin underscored.

Russia enacted a ban on gender affirmation surgeries and the use of medical drugs geared to swap gender in July 2023. The ban does not apply to medical interventions linked with the treatment of birth abnormalities and maldevelopment in children, as well as genetic and endocrine diseases associated with disorders of sexual differentiation in children.

Also, the law allows any person to legally file for divorce if their spouse changes gender in their civil registry records. In addition, individuals who have reassigned their gender would be ineligible to adopt children or be foster parents. The Russian Health Ministry has said it will not recognize any document certifying a change in gender.