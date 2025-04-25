Kremlin spokesman describes US envoy Witkoff’s visit to Russia as shuttle diplomacy

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff’s visit to Russia is part of shuttle diplomacy as he conveys messages from US President Donald Trump to Russian leader Vladimir Putin and carries Putin’s messages to Trump, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"This is certainly shuttle diplomacy; indeed, it is about mediation efforts that the United States is making," Peskov told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin. In response to a question about Putin and Trump exchanging messages through Witkoff, Peskov said: "Of course, he is a special envoy, isn’t he?"

The Russian presidential spokesman explained that such a method was being employed particularly because "it is always easier to clarify all details" in a private conversation. "Communication with Witkoff takes a lot of time; every time, it’s several hours. This is a good opportunity to convey our position to the US," Peskov added.

Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that Putin had received Witkoff at the Kremlin; their conversation, which lasted three hours, was "constructive and quite useful."

This was the second meeting between Putin and Witkoff in the past two weeks and the fourth one since the beginning of the year. Their previous meeting took place in St. Petersburg on April 11 and lasted over four hours.