Reopening of Nord Stream pipeline depends on Germany’s political will — Russian ambassador

TORGAU /Germany/, April 25. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev said that restarting the Nord Stream pipelines to carry Russian gas depends on political will in Germany and whether businesses want to sign any deals.

"As for any chance of reviving it, it probably does exist. We have specialists that are very skilled in this area. The rest is a matter of political will and whether there are any real, concrete agreements of economic operators," he told Russian reporters.

According to the diplomat, the German coastal town of Lubmin had everything in place to start getting gas.

"Test gas had been pumped through, and if there had been consent, enough political will of the part of Germany, one turn of the valve would have brough gas to Germany. But apparently political considerations still prevail," the ambassador said. "Hence there are certain energy problems both in this country and in some neighboring countries."

According to Nechayev, the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which has two threads and the capacity to pump through 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas, covered from 40%-50% of demand from the German economy and households. The second phase, called Nord Stream 2, would have added another 55 billion cubic meters, with the potential to make Germany an energy hub of Europe, he said.

He said one thread has been left intact. Nechayev cited Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying that Russia is ready to use it for supplies.

Earlier, the Ostsee Zeitung newspaper reported that about 1,000 Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipes are still being stored in a Lubmin warehouse, an amount that could be enough to completely repair the damaged Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. The value of 1,000 pipes stands at about 25 million euros, the report said.

The two threads of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline were commissioned in 2011 and 2012, respectively. Construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which also is planned to have two threads, started in 2018. On September 26, 2022, three threads of the pipeline suffered unprecedented damage, with only one remaining intact. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the incident as an act of international terrorism. It is unclear how quickly the pipelines could be brought back online.