Foreign brands vacate 81% more retail space in Russia in 2025 than they occupied

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. International brands vacated 81% more retail space in Moscow and St. Petersburg in 2025 than they occupied, consulting firm IBC Real Estate told TASS.

"In total, 9,700 square meters of space were occupied by new international brands in shopping centers and on shopping streets in Moscow and St. Petersburg in 2025. However, at the same time, in an effort to optimize, a number of retailers abandoned some of their stores. In 2025, this volume amounted to 17,600 square meters and was 81% higher than the volume of occupied space," the company said.

According to analysts, 60 new international brands have entered the Russian market since the beginning of 2023. In 2025, the pace of entry slowed significantly, with only 12 new players opening their first stores, a 47-52% decline compared to 2023-2024.