Hainan sees significant increase in tourist traffic on Chinese New Year holidays

HAIKOU, February 17. /TASS/. The southern Chinese province of Hainan will celebrate its first Spring Festival (Lunar New Year) since transitioning to a special customs management regime in December 2025 with a significant increase in inbound tourism and an expansion of cultural and entertainment programs for foreign guests, the Sanya Ribao newspaper reported.

According to the provincial migration service's forecast, the number of arrivals and departures during the week-long holiday will reach approximately 79,300, a 24.1% increase from last year. Haikou Meilan International Airport and Sanya Phoenix International Airport will handle the main flow of tourists and visitors to Hainan. According to tourism services, the number of foreign tourists in the popular resort city of Sanya will more than triple, while in Haikou, it will double.

Amidst growing demand, the region's tourism industry has expanded its offerings to include entertainment programs, evening activities, and multilingual services. Major resorts and natural areas in Sanya have organized themed New Year's events, interactive shows, night fishing trips, and cultural performances, as well as introduced digital systems to manage tourist flows. The provincial authorities have also focused on integrating tourism and traditional culture. In addition to holiday programs at museums and intangible heritage centers, over 300 cultural, tourist, and sporting events were held across the island.

Tourist traffic increased not only in large cities, but also in rural areas. The newspaper noted that the popularity of hotels and guesthouses in several areas of Hainan has more than doubled. According to online platforms, overall tourist activity in the province grew by 63% year-on-year during the holiday period.

In addition, Sanya Ribao pointed out that the expansion of international tourist traffic and the diversification of tourist offerings are occurring against the backdrop of the active promotion of the free trade port project in Hainan.