Tokyo needs to abandon 'hostile policy' toward Moscow for resumed dialogue — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The resumption of Tokyo-Moscow dialogue hinges on Japan abandoning its anti-Russian line, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and Muneo Suzuki, a member of Japan’s upper house of parliament.

"It was stressed that in order to resume intergovernmental communication, the Japanese authorities should abandon their hostile policy, which runs counter to the interests of Japan and its people, and take specific steps to prove their intentions," the statement reads.

The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the conversation highlighted "the importance of Japan’s efforts aimed at preserving the positive achievements of previous years in terms of bilateral relations, which continue to deteriorate due to Tokyo’s unfriendly policy towards Russia."

"The Japanese lawmaker was briefed on Russia’s approaches to pressing regional and international issues, as well as to certain practical aspects of interaction with Japan," the statement adds.