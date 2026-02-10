Japan’s prime minister challenges postwar world order — Chinese Defense Ministry

BEIJING, February 10. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is pushing her country towards militarization and challenging the postwar world order, China’s Defense Ministry Spokesman Jiang Bin said.

"For a long time, the Japanese government has used so-called interpretations of the constitution to constantly violate the exclusively defensive principle, lifting restrictions on the right to collective self-defense. Under the pretext of "defense," it is actively developing defensive capabilities, covering up Japan’s remilitarization under the false banner of so-called the rule of law," he stressed on Chinese Defense Ministry’s page on the social network WeChat, commenting on Sanae Takaichi recent remarks that she favors revising her country’s constitutional provisions concerning the military.

According to Jiang Bin, Tokyo’s "brazen intention" to enshrine the Self-Defense Forces in the constitution is not an optimization of legislation, but an "undermining of the foundations of the pacifist constitution," an attempt to embark on path of militarization. "The facts show that the Japanese authorities are intentionally challenging postwar international order with the help of military, media and legal means, - he added. -The international community must stay vigilant, resolutely oppose these attempts, and together safeguard the achievements of World War II ensuring peace and stability in the region."

Earlier, Sanae Takaichi spoke in favor of revising Article 9 of the constitution, which proclaims that the country "renounces the sovereign rights to wage war, as well as the threat of use of force as a means of settling international disputes." It states that Japan "will no longer maintain land, sea, or air forces, as well as other means of war."