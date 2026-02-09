US-China summit set for early April in Beijing — Politico

WASHINGTON, February 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump plans to visit China in the first week of April, Politico reported.

Three sources of the publication confirmed that Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping will take place in early April in Beijing.

Earlier, the US president said he planned to travel to China in April and expected Xi Jinping to make a reciprocal visit to Washington by the end of the year.

Last week, the two leaders held a phone conversation. Their latest meeting took place in October 2025 in Busan, South Korea, where they attended the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.