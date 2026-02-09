Russia and Iran may sign several economic cooperation agreements

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russia and Iran intend to sign a number of agreements on trade and economic cooperation at a meeting of the Russian-Iranian intergovernmental commission scheduled for February 16-18 in Tehran, the Russian Energy Ministry reported following a meeting between Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev and Iran’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali.

"As part of the upcoming intergovernmental commission, we are focused on achieving concrete results in the form of signed documents and agreed decisions that will facilitate the implementation of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed by the leaders of our states," Tsivilev said.

The Energy Ministry added that during the meeting, reports were heard from representatives of government agencies and businesses on a broad range of issues related to bilateral cooperation in energy, transport, healthcare, education, as well as science and technology.