Ukraine’s military shells Russia’s borderline Kursk Region 32 times in past day

KURSK, February 10. /TASS/. Ukraine’s military shelled borderline areas of Russia’s Kursk Region 32 times while air defenses shot down 31 Ukrainian drones over the region in the past 24 hours, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said on his Telegram channel.

"Overall, between 9:00 a.m. [Moscow time] on February 9 and 7:00 a.m. [Moscow time] on February 10, 31 enemy drones of various types were shot down. The enemy fired artillery guns 32 times against re-settled communities and drones attacked our territory by dropping explosives 14 times," the governor said.

The Ukrainian attacks on the Krupets-Rylsk road in the Rylsk district destroyed a car. In Rylsk, the attacks damaged the fa·ade of a store and the glazing of two windows, the glazing and doors of a Magnit store, and also a car. In the village of Khomutovka, falling debris damaged two windows in the district administration’s building, he said.

The Ukrainian attacks caused no casualties, the governor added.