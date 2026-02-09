US to control Russia's military-technical ties with India, other BRICS members — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Washington is trying to control Russia's military-technical ties with India and other BRICS members, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"[The US] is attempting to control our trade, investment cooperation, and military-technical ties with major strategic partners, such as India and other BRICS members," he said in an interview with the international network TV BRICS.

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said earlier that India's military purchases from Russia irritated the United States, which views Russian-Indian military-technical cooperation as an attempt to hurt the US. Russia holds a leading position in the Indian arms market.