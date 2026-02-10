All guarantees discussed with Ukraine in Istanbul now null, void — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. All security guarantees discussed with Ukraine in Istanbul in 2022 have now been scrapped, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Nothing was done when we agreed to Ukraine's proposal in Istanbul in April 2022, a couple of weeks after the start of the special military operation. Security guarantees were also central there," the top diplomat told the NTV TV channel in an interview. "The document was initialed by the delegation. Then, primarily at the urging of the British, but with the Europeans' involvement as well, the Ukrainians were forced to abandon it," he recalled. "Today, all of that has been scrapped," Lavrov emphasized.

He pointed to how these guarantees were formulated. "It also concerned Ukraine, but the guarantors were proposed to be the permanent members of the UN Security Council, including Russia and China. There was also the possibility of Germany and Turkey's involvement. That's roughly how it was described," the foreign minister explained.

"The essence of the guarantees was that, in the event of a breach of the agreements, all the guarantors would convene and make a decision by unanimous consensus," Lavrov noted. "This suited us because it really had to do with the collective format in the sphere of security guarantees," he stressed

According to the top diplomat, Moscow's opponents are now trying to push through security guarantees for Ukraine "not in the context of pan-European security, but so that it can continue its hostile actions against Russia."