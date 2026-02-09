US to supply Armenia with $9 billion worth of nuclear energy products, services — Vance

YEREVAN, February 9. /TASS/. Agreements between Washington and Yerevan in the field of peaceful nuclear energy will enable US businesses to provide Armenia with products and services in this area worth approximately $9 billion, including the supply of small modular reactors, US Vice President JD Vance announced at a joint press conference with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"We're also very proud to announce that our nations have completed negotiations on a 123 civil nuclear cooperation agreement," he said. "Once that is completely stood up, it'll pave the way for American and Armenian companies to strike deals on civil nuclear projects. That means up to $5 billion in initial US exports, plus an additional $4 billion in long-term support through fuel and maintenance contracts," Vance pointed out. "It means small modular reactors, American technology, is going to be coming to this country," he concluded.