Many French citizens with traditional values seek to move to Russia — ambassador

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. A total of 170 visas have been issued in France under a Russian program allowing foreign citizens who share the country’s traditional values to relocate there, with interest in the program growing, Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov said in an interview with aif.ru.

"Since the Executive Order of the Russian President № 702 on Providing Humanitarian Support to Individuals Sharing Traditional Russian Spiritual and Moral Values of August 19, 2024 was issued, we have observed a growing interest among foreigners residing in France in this program. So far, 170 visas have been issued for entry to Russia, which allows recipients to later obtain a temporary residence permit without quotas, with the prospect of acquiring Russian citizenship," he said.

"Among the visa recipients are families, including families with multiple children, individual entrepreneurs, IT specialists, translators, and workers in a range of fields. They are united by a desire to connect their future with Russia and a commitment to traditional Russian spiritual and moral values. Additional motives include the enforced LGBT agenda in France (the LGBT movement is recognized as extremist and banned in Russia), administrative and bureaucratic obstacles, and financial difficulties," the Russian diplomat added.