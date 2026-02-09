US chips will be applied at data centers now under construction in Armenia — JD Vance

YEREVAN, February 9. /TASS/. Armenia has launched the construction of data centers that will use graphics processors manufactured by the American company NVIDIA, US Vice President J.D. Vance at a joint press conference with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

As he said, the US authorities previously issued "a number of export licenses for the sale of high powered Nvidia chips."

"These are chips that simply do not exist in most countries in the world," the US Vice President said.

According to him, "data centers that will use these chips will be built, and, in fact, they are already being built" in Armenia.

Earlier, the US State Department press service reported that Vance's visit to Armenia and Azerbaijan would take place from February 9 to 11.