IN BRIEF: Key details on detainees in assassination attempt against Russian general

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The suspects detained in the case of an assassination attempt against Russian Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev confessed to having acted on orders from the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reported.

TASS has gathered the key information about the detainees and their testimonies.

Detained persons

- Lyubomir Korba, the gunman who attacked Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev, was recruited by the SBU in August 2025 and underwent firearms training at a training range in Kiev, the FSB said, adding that Polish intelligence agencies had helped in his recruitment.

- Korba watched high-ranking military officers in the Moscow Region; Ukrainian intelligence agencies provided him with a gun through a cache outside Moscow.

- An electronic key to the front door of the apartment building where Alexeyev lives was sent to Korba through a cache by a woman named Zinaida Serebritskaya, who had rented an apartment there.

- Viktor Vasin, detained for complicity in the assassination attempt against General Alexeyev, is a supporter of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, designated in Russia as a terrorist organization.

- Ukrainian intelligence agencies promised to pay Korba $30,000 for killing Alexeyev.

Confessions

- The detainees have admitted and provided details of preparations for the assassination attempt against Alexeyev, carried out on orders from the Ukrainian Security Service, the FSB said.

Assassination attempt

- The assassination attempt on Alexeyev took place in a residential building in northwestern Moscow on February 6.

- The gunman fired several shots at him.

- According to the FSB, the suspected attacker, Russian citizen Lyubomir Korba, born in 1960, was detained in Dubai with the assistance of UAE law enforcement and handed over to Russia.

- His accomplices were identified as Russian nationals Viktor Vasin, detained in Moscow, and Zinaida Serebritskaya, who fled to Istanbul the day before the attack.