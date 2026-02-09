Saudi Arabia showing interest in Russian oil, gas production equipment

RIYADH, February 9. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia is showing interest in Russian oil and gas production equipment, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said, adding that work is underway to recognize standards.

"Yes, definitely," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Innoprom exhibition in Saudi Arabia when asked about interest in Russian equipment.

"We are in discussions with them regarding developing cooperation with our Institute of Oil and Gas Technology Initiatives. Following the example of the United Arab Emirates, where more than 50 standards developed by INTI have already been implemented and approved by their authorities," the minister said.

The main task now is to work out the issue with Saudi Aramco, he added. "It's crucial that this leading company in the Saudi market also certify and adopt the standards developed by INTI. We hope to hold a technology day in the coming months, in the spring, and actually present our solutions to our Saudi friends," Alikhanov said.

