West using UN SC to put pressure on 'rogue' countries — Russian envoy

UNITED NATIONS, February 10. /TASS/. Western countries are actively using the United Nations Security Council to put pressure on countries that they consider rogue or to interfere in their internal affairs, disregarding the basic mission of the Security Council, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said in an interview with TASS.

"Western countries are actively trying to use the [UN] Security Council as a venue for putting pressure on countries perceived as rogue by them or for interfering in their internal affairs. The situation around Iran is one of the most striking examples of that," the diplomat said.

Open threats of using force against the Islamic republic or calls for violence against the legitimate authorities there "directly violate the fundamental principles of the UN Charter," but those have been overlooked by the West, Nebenzya explained.