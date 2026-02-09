US should abandon double standards in relations with Russia — presidential candidate

WASHINGTON, February 9. /TASS/. Washington must abandon its aggressive rhetoric and the policy of double standards in relations with Russia, independent presidential candidate Diane Sare told TASS in an interview.

According to the politician, she would advise the current US administration of Donald Trump "to take a step back from his aggressive rhetoric, and consider the fact that we all live together on a very small planet which could not withstand a nuclear war between superpowers. Therefore, a new security and development architecture is needed which respects the sovereignty and security needs of each nation equally," said Sayre, when asked about the prospects for the development of relations between the United States and Russia.

"If we look for areas of common benefit, I believe that this is possible. The double standards must be abandoned. Every nation, including the United States, must abide by standards established in international law," said the politician, who in January put forward her candidacy as an independent candidate for the 2028 presidential election.

As an example of possible projects that, in her opinion, would be beneficial for both countries, Sare named a tunnel under the Bering Strait that would connect Russia and the United States. Besides, she mentioned the creation of a system to protect the Earth from asteroids, recalling the Strategic Earth Defense initiative put forward in 2011 by Dmitry Rogozin, the then Russia’s permanent representative to NATO. "I believe this would be much more productive than the impossible Golden Dome that President Trump is currently promoting," the politician said.

For 32 years, Sare has been an associate of Lyndon LaRouche (1922-2019), an American economist and nonconformist politician, the author of a so-called theory of physical economics and an opponent of monetarist concepts. He positioned himself as a friend of Russia, considered it one of the key players on the world stage and argued that Russia, together with India, China, the United States and a number of other countries, could save the world from the largest crisis in history. LaRouche ran for president eight times. He first put forward his candidacy in 1976, after which he participated in all presidential campaigns until the re-election of George W. Bush in 2004.