Russia’s Rostec unveils extended-range RPG-29 grenade launcher at Riyadh expo

RIYADH, February 10. /TASS/. Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec has unveiled the extended-range RPG-29M lightweight hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher at the World Defense Show 2026 international defense exhibition in Riyadh, the state corporation’s press service reported.

"The RPG-29M hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher is a major upgrade from the RPG-29. The weapon has become lighter, more versatile, and more effective, and also features improved ergonomics," Rostec representatives said.

They noted that the RPG-29M can now be equipped with modern optical and thermal imaging sights, doubling its precision range of fire. The grenade launcher’s improved loading system significantly expands the variety of ammunition it can use. The RPG-29M can fire PG-29VM anti-tank rounds to engage all types of tanks, TBG-29VM thermobaric rounds, and MG-29V multi-purpose rounds. The grenade launcher’s ammunition set also includes incendiary, cluster, and fragmentation rounds. To use all the rounds, it is necessary to enter their ballistic parameters into the sight.

"The RPG-29M's long effective firing range, accuracy, and armor-piercing effect, according to our experts, make it a leader in its market segment. The upgraded grenade launcher can effectively engage a wide range of targets on the battlefield. These include tanks and other heavy armored vehicles, including those with dynamic protection and additional screens, any lightly armored vehicles, combat vehicle crews, enemy personnel, fire weapons, fortifications, shelters, and other military facilities. Moreover, the grenade launcher is significantly lighter, reducing strain on soldiers, and is easier to handle," Rostec said.