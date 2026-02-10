West seeks to pull Belarus away from Russia — lawmaker

MINSK, February 10. /TASS/. Western countries view Belarus solely as a state they want to exploit and separate from Russia, Oleg Gaidukevich, Deputy Chairman of the Standing Commission on International Affairs of Belarus’s House of Representatives, told TASS, commenting on a statement by Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).

On Monday, the SVR said Western non-governmental organizations were accumulating resources to once again try to destabilize the situation and "change the constitutional order" in Belarus.

"This is an absolute truth. They will test the ground and, at any moment they consider suitable, they will strike," Gaidukevich said adding that since 1994, when Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko came to power, all Western actions against the country have been linked to opposition to Minsk’s geopolitical choice.

"This has nothing to do with democracy, freedom, some standards, or human rights. It is solely about geopolitics and Belarus’s choice. The choice of Belarus and its people is an alliance with Russia. Lukashenko has led Belarus into an alliance with Russia, which strengthens our sovereignty and statehood. This is precisely what the West will never forgive," he said. "They view Belarus exclusively as a country they would like to plunder, as they did Ukraine, to strip of sovereignty, turn it against Russia and pull it away from Russia," Gaidukevich added.

According to the lawmaker, the West seeks to weaken Russia through these actions. "This is all a struggle against Russia, and Belarus is considered in this context. They will keep preparing. Nothing will end this year or in five years. An especially active phase will be in 2029, on the single election day, and in 2030, with the presidential election. They are preparing for these events and will use all available methods," he emphasized.