MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russia warns of Asian risks amid the latest US actions, and the EU has been building up its military to prop up its fragile economy. Meanwhile, the coalition led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s party won the Sunday snap vote in Japan. These stories topped Monday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

While the expiration of New START, which limited the nuclear capabilities of Russia and the United States has significantly impacted the global situation, the extension of the US "nuclear umbrella" to Asia, too, poses a risk to Russia’s security. Moreover, this undermines broader international security, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Geneva office Gennady Gatilov told Izvestia. According to him, Japan could join cooperation between the United States and South Korea, and relevant infrastructure is being established in Australia. Moscow is ready to take part in developing a global agreement on security guarantees for non-nuclear powers, the diplomat added. Meanwhile, Russia may also respond militarily by deploying hypersonic missiles in the Far East.

Formally, the United States’ non-nuclear allies in NATO (Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey) deploy nuclear munitions on their soil and participate in joint missions. The US "nuclear umbrella" has been extended to other regions of the world. Moscow has repeatedly proposed providing security guarantees to non-nuclear countries in nuclear-weapon-free zones (NWFZ). Moreover, Russia has already given legal guarantees against the use or the threat of using nuclear weapons to more than 100 NWFZ member countries.

However, Moscow is also ready to use another option - deploying medium-and short-range missiles, including the newest Oreshnik weapon, in northeastern Russia, say in Chukotka, Tigran Meloyan from the Center for Interdisciplinary Arctic Studies at the Higher School of Economics (HSE), who is also an analyst at the HSE University Center for Mediterranean Studies, told Izvestia.

"A change in the status quo in the region with US participation may give a powerful impetus to the expansion and strengthening of strategic partnership between Russia, China and North Korea. The three countries will have to increase their readiness for nuclear deterrence and the number of joint exercises," the expert noted.

Furthermore, Meloyan continued, if the situation goes further, Moscow could consider deploying medium-and shorter-range hypersonic missiles in North Korea. This would create a risk to US military bases located on the main Japanese islands of Okinawa and Honshu. In 2024, Moscow and Pyongyang signed a comprehensive nuclear partnership. However, it is too early to discuss this topic, and Russia will act primarily based on how the other nuclear powers behave and it will not be the first to escalate tensions.

EU countries are considering a military buildup as a driver of economic growth, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Izvestia. NATO and its European allies have been demonizing Russia to justify their military expenditure. However, the cost of this policy course may be too high, as the EU would need to spend an extra €1 trillion annually to reach the 5% target in its defense spending.

In parallel with domestic rearmament initiatives, the West continues to pump weapons to Kiev. Izvestia has calculated that Washington and Brussels have already spent more than €420 billion to support Ukraine since 2022. The sum is roughly twice as much as the USSR received from its allies during WWII.

World Military Economy and Strategy Institute’s Deputy Director Nikolay Novik agrees with Izvestia’s calculations. In this regard, he noted, the United States must have spent even more through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), USAID and the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL).

Meanwhile, Europe has recently taken the lead in support to Ukraine. Having agreed on a €90 billion aid package for 2026-2027 and given donations from national governments, the aggregate volume of the EU’s assistance is nearing €283 billion.

While NATO and the EU are ramping up defense production, the social sphere is under growing pressure. According to Grushko, the constant demonization of Russia has served the goal of keeping the electorate loyal. "Sooner or later, national governments will have to explain to their populations why social spending is being cut, why education and healthcare have deteriorated, or why unemployment is growing. And here is one ‘explanation’ - that tomorrow there is war and Russia will attack," the senior Russian diplomat noted.

The European economy is already paying a high price for these decisions, with an energy crisis compounding the shortage of defense capabilities. The International Monetary Fund (IMF), too, confirms that the EU’s posture has weakened systemically. As a bloc, the EU is facing uncertain economic prospects: the February 2026 IMF forecast reveals a systemic weakening of its posture in global competition.

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi secured a resounding win in the February 8 snap vote. Preliminary estimates from public broadcaster NHK show that the LDP may grab between 274 and 328 seats in the 465-seat House of Representatives. What is more important, the results of its smaller coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party (JIP), are likely to help the ruling coalition get a qualified lower house majority.