EU considers options to secure Ukraine’s membership in peace deal

NEW YORK, February 10. /TASS/. The European Union is working on several options to embed Ukraine’s EU accession in a potential future peace agreement, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to the news outlet, European countries are considering granting Ukraine immediate access to some rights of a full-fledged EU member. The bloc also wants to set clear timeframes for the conditions Ukraine would need to meet in order to proceed with the formal accession procedure, Bloomberg writes.

The news agency noted that the EU could also propose that a future peace agreement allow Ukraine to continue along the existing accession path, or introduce a transition period for the country to be gradually integrated into the bloc.

The Financial Times reported earlier that the Ukrainian peace plan, presented to the US, specified that Kiev would join the EU by January 1, 2027. According to the newspaper, Brussels supports Ukraine’s fast-track membership, even though it would require "overhauling its accession process." Vladimir Zelensky said he expects the country to join the bloc in 2027.

EU accession talks are usually aimed at harmonizing a member state’s laws with the EU’s legislation. The process normally takes over ten years, but there is no strict timeframe. In particular, Turkey engaged in accession talks with the EU back in 2005, which means the negotiations have been going on for over 20 years, and there is still no prospect in sight for the country to become a member.