Israel will not dare to attack Iran without consulting US — Iranian Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN, February 10. /TASS/. Israeli authorities are unlikely to launch an attack on Iran without prior consultation with the United States, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei has stated.

"History demonstrates that actions undertaken by the Israeli regime are always executed with the approval and cooperation of the US. Therefore, should aggression occur, the Islamic Republic of Iran's response will be forceful enough to make them regret it," he declared during a weekly briefing.

On January 26, Washington announced that a "massive armada" was en route to Iran. The US expressed hope that Tehran would engage in negotiations and reach a "fair and equitable" agreement, including the complete abandonment of nuclear weapons ambitions. The US also issued a stark warning, suggesting that any future attack could be even more devastating, referencing strikes in the summer of 2025, and emphasizing the importance of preventing further escalation.

Meanwhile, a new round of talks between Iran and the US aimed at resolving the crisis over Tehran's nuclear program took place in Muscat, Oman on February 6. The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US delegation was headed by Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.