Europe’s 'sly' approach to ceasefire, Ukraine security guarantees to lead nowhere — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The Ukraine conflict cannot be resolved based on Europe’s ‘sly policy’ built around a plan for an immediate ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with NTV television.

"Nothing can be solved based on the sly approach that Europe is promoting, with Vladimir Zelensky actively playing along. They claim the main thing is to end human suffering and bloodshed, which requires an immediate ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine, while other issues would be addressed later," he pointed out.

"What does it mean? It means, as Zelensky said, that they would stop on the current line of engagement but would recognize nothing and make no legal concessions. They make it clear that Kiev will continue to consider the territory its own, but the temporary respite will allow it to save lives and receive additional military assistance – which will rise sharply – on the territory it still controls, under the guise of the Ukraine security guarantees," Lavrov added.