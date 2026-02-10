No prerequisites for resuming Russian-German dialogue — Russian ambassador to Berlin

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. There is no immediate evidence of revival of dialogue between Russia and Germany, Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechayev has said.

"Unfortunately, I don't see any prerequisites for a serious revival of Russian-German dialogue," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

Earlier, Nechayev noted in an interview with TASS that the government of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has not yet shown any interest in restoring dialogue with Russia, either publicly or through diplomatic channels.