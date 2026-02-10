Romanian authorities report drone fragments found on Black Sea beach

BUCHAREST, February 10. /TASS/. Fragments of a drone were discovered on the beach of Romania’s Mamaia resort on the Black Sea, the Romanian Coast Guard officials reported.

A passerby found the metal debris washed ashore and alerted emergency services. Police secured the area, and the Constanta County Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation.

Romanian Defense Minister Radu-Dinel Miruta told the Antena 3 TV channel that specialists from the ministry and the country's intelligence services are examining the fragments.