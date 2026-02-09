Russia reaffirms solidarity with people of Cuba, Venezuela — top diplomat

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow stands with the peoples of Cuba and Venezuela and believes they alone have the right to determine their own destiny.

"Countering neo-colonial practices of all kinds ranging from unilateral coercive measures to military interventions remains firmly in our focus. In this context, we reaffirm our solidarity with the peoples of Venezuela and Cuba. We are convinced that only they can determine their own future," the top diplomat said in a video address marking Diplomat’s Day in Russia, published on the Foreign Ministry’s website.

Lavrov emphasized that Moscow is interested in further developing honest and equal international cooperation based on mutual understanding, trust and neighborliness. "Following President [Vladimir] Putin’s initiative, we are working to establish, across the Eurasian region, an architecture of equal and indivisible security and extensive practical cooperation. In this context, we attach particular importance to the conclusion and implementation of bilateral agreements, including our treaties on security guarantees with Belarus and on comprehensive strategic partnership with the DPRK and Iran," the Russian foreign minister noted.

He also stated that Moscow continues to develop multifaceted relations with countries of the global majority. "Among them are countries such as China, India, and other like-minded countries, our strategic partners and allies, primarily within the CSTO, the EAEU, and the CIS, as well as the SCO and BRICS," Lavrov said.

"The country’s leadership and Russian society hold our work to high standards. We are required to demonstrate discipline and dedication, as well as a passionate and creative approach to our duties. I trust that you will continue to work honorably for the good of the Fatherland and to contribute your share to addressing large-scale foreign policy goals set by the President," the top diplomat concluded.